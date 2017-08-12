Why do most people have trouble doing things that they know will make their lives better? After all, they want to work out more, eat better, meditate, write, save money, build their business, improve their relationships, or a million other things. Unfortunately, though, when you want to do too many things at once every single day, it’s tough to know where to begin, and you usually end up feeling too overwhelmed to do anything at all. But what do you think would happen if you found a way to do just one thing every single day that you’ve been wanting to do to make your life better? What kind of impact do you think that might make over a month, a year, or even longer? And what if it was easy to do and you didn't even have to think about what it was before you did it each time? What if it was decided for you? I'm Andrew, and today I want to offer an answer to these questions. I call my idea …Success Dice. And all it takes is one to inject a little fun into your day and help you take the action needed to make your life better in just about any area you can think of. Studies have shown that the most difficult step in creating positive change isn’t the action-taking part. It’s knowing where to begin and knowing what to do next. Success Dice takes care of that for you with one simple roll, removing all the resistance to making those decisions about what to do, and handing you an answer on a silver platter. Think of this as a magic 8-ball. Only instead of some toy for telling your fortune, Success Dice are a fun and very specific kind of decision-making tool. You use one or more to choose where in your life you’ll make some effort for improvement that day. No doubts about the choice. No regrets or feeling like you’re missing out on something else. Just pure ease, clear purpose, and direct focus. Because with success dice, your choice is always easy. The way it works is simple. Every morning, or really any time you want, you roll one or more dice, and whatever side comes up (body, mind, spirit, relationships, or money) ends up being the area of your life that you work on improving that day. And it doesn’t have to be something you’re not enthusiastic about. You’ll only do things that you’ve already wanted to do for yourself to whatever level feels comfortable. So it doesn't matter if you meditate for 20 minutes or just 5. And it doesn't matter if you work out or just have a healthy meal. As long as you're doing something …anything, everyday, you’ll effortlessly build momentum and amazing results will start coming. Each side represents a part of your life worth improving, and every area of your life represented can be improved in many ways. So just to make sure that choosing what to do after rolling the dice doesn’t become a sticking point for you, any Success Dice that are sold come with an exclusive guidebook designed to make everything easy and virtually guarantee that you’re able to do something useful yet achievable for yourself every single day. And that’s important because whether you do a lot each day or just a little, as long as you do something, then you’re making way more progress than you would if you were doing nothing, and before long, there will be a tipping point where you generate a self-sustaining habit and momentum of doing something for yourself every day. Now obviously, this is only going to work if you’re able to take action after you roll the dice. After all, people subconsciously resist doing something if it feels like work. But if you introduce the element of gamification... if you make it fun... you’ll trigger all the right parts of the brain that make taking action easy and effective. When that happens, not only are people more likely to act, but when they do, their results are often better AND they enjoy the process much more. Success Dice were designed with this in mind. Not only is the movement of rolling dice already associated with childhood memories that relate to fun and games, but I’ve chosen vibrant colors that jump out at you and look pleasing on both a conscious and subconscious level. I wanted images that would keep you inspired, motivated, and excited about your journey, with bright colors to light up the room, stimulate your mind, and invite genuine enthusiasm. This makes it a fun decoration for your desk, your nightstand, or anywhere else highly visible, so it’s easy to notice wherever you put it, and as result, it ends up being its own daily reminder for you to use it without missing a single day. Between the high-impact options I’ve put on each side, and the guidebook you’ll be getting to keep yourself on track, the hope is that by making it easy to do something positive for yourself, you create a space in your life for more fun and continued success. So if you're on the fence about whether you want to score yourself one of the first success dice to ever be made, just remember that for less than the price of your coffee this week, you can have a vibrant and fun tool that will be there for you every day for the rest of your life …joyfully nudging you in the direction of your happiness and success. Roll your way to a better life each and every day with success dice. I look forward to hearing about all the awesome momentum you create, all the fun you have, and all the things you accomplish.